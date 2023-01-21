President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari condemns terrorist attack in Charsadda

UrduPoint.com

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a police station in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a police station in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, Asif Ali Zardari expressed his concerns over the increase in terrorist attacks on the police force in KP.

He said the police officers and jawans will continue to defeat the terrorists' design. He paid rich tributes to the police officers and jawans.

He said the Federal and KP governments should take strict measures to defeat terrorists.

Asif Ali Zardari expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyred policemen.

