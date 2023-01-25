President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari condoles with Qadir Mandokhel

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of father of Member National Assembly Qadir Khan Mandokhel.

In a statement issued by the party secretariat, Asif Zardari expressed condolences to Qadir Khan Mandokhel on the death of his father.

Asif Zardari prayed to Almighty Allah for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

