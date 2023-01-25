(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has condoled over the demise of Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel's brother.

In a condolence message, issued here by the party's secretariat, he expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Muhammad Ayub Patel.

"The party leadership and workers share Qadir Patel's grief," he said.

Asif Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.