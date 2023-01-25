UrduPoint.com

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari Expresses Condolences With Minister Abdul Qadir Patel Over Brother's Demise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 11:32 PM

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari expresses condolences with Minister Abdul Qadir Patel over brother's demise

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has condoled over the demise of Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel's brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has condoled over the demise of Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel's brother.

In a condolence message, issued here by the party's secretariat, he expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Muhammad Ayub Patel.

"The party leadership and workers share Qadir Patel's grief," he said.

Asif Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Peoples Party Family Share

Recent Stories

EU Records Double-Digit Rise in Staple Food Prices ..

EU Records Double-Digit Rise in Staple Food Prices - Statistics

3 minutes ago
 ECP to conduct elections in Punjab, KP: Minister f ..

ECP to conduct elections in Punjab, KP: Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan ..

3 minutes ago
 Like Germany, US will provide heavy tanks to Ukrai ..

Like Germany, US will provide heavy tanks to Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Russia Starts Trading in Carbon Units Under 2 Gree ..

Russia Starts Trading in Carbon Units Under 2 Green Projects So Far - Economy Mi ..

20 seconds ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez moves court to seek permissio ..

Jacqueline Fernandez moves court to seek permission to travel abroad

31 minutes ago
 Russia, South Africa Studying Alternatives for Tra ..

Russia, South Africa Studying Alternatives for Trade in National Currencies - Di ..

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.