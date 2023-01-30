UrduPoint.com

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari Condemns Terrorist Attack In Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 10:38 PM

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari on Monday has strongly condemned the terror attack on a mosque in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari on Monday has strongly condemned the terror attack on a mosque in Peshawar.

In a statement, Asif Zardari said that the rise of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was extremely alarming. The government should destroy the nurseries of terrorism by following the National Action Plan (NAP).

"Incidents of terrorism prior to the by-elections and general elections are a cause of concern.

The Federal government and the provincial interim government should see to it (scourge of terrorism) that the terrorists and their facilitators are brought to book," he added.

Asif Zardari instructed the party officials and workers to help save the lives of those injured by donating blood.

He prayed to Almighty Allah for a speedy recovery of all those injured and to grant eternal peace to the martyrs and strength and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

