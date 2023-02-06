President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives due to the earthquake impacting Turkiye and Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives due to the earthquake impacting Turkiye and Syria.

In a message, issued here by the party secretariat, he expressed his condolences to the Turkish and Syrian governments and people for the deaths in the earthquake.

Asif Ali Zardari said that may Allah protect the world from natural disasters. He offered prayers for the early recovery of the injured.