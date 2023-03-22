UrduPoint.com

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Pays Tributes To Nusrat Bhutto

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 10:37 PM

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari pays tributes to Nusrat Bhutto

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday paid glowing tributes to Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto for her struggle for the restoration of constitution and democracy in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday paid glowing tributes to Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto for her struggle for the restoration of constitution and democracy in the country.

In a message on the birth anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, he said that the great lady sacrificed immensely but remained steadfast in her principles.

"Her philosophy of reconciliation is the inspiration for us. This philosophy guided us to sign the charter of democracy. The restoration of the constitution in its original form through the 18th amendment is the realization of the dream of Begum Nusrat Bhutto," he added.

Asif Zardari said that patience, tolerance, and reconciliation would create a civilized society in the country.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Democracy Nusrat Bhutto Pakistan Peoples Party

Recent Stories

Swiatek pulls out of Miami Open with rib injury

Swiatek pulls out of Miami Open with rib injury

13 seconds ago
 US's Meddling in Other Countries' Internal Affairs ..

US's Meddling in Other Countries' Internal Affairs Outrageous - Hungarian Foreig ..

14 seconds ago
 Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu c ..

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu congratulates entire nation on ..

15 seconds ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanv ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan state food depa ..

17 seconds ago
 Moldovan President Signs Law on Referring to Natio ..

Moldovan President Signs Law on Referring to National Language As Romanian

18 seconds ago
 Blinken Refuses to Give Firm Answer Whether Washin ..

Blinken Refuses to Give Firm Answer Whether Washington Will Arrest Putin if He V ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.