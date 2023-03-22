President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari pays tributes to Nusrat Bhutto

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday paid glowing tributes to Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto for her struggle for the restoration of constitution and democracy in the country.

In a message on the birth anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, he said that the great lady sacrificed immensely but remained steadfast in her principles.

"Her philosophy of reconciliation is the inspiration for us. This philosophy guided us to sign the charter of democracy. The restoration of the constitution in its original form through the 18th amendment is the realization of the dream of Begum Nusrat Bhutto," he added.

Asif Zardari said that patience, tolerance, and reconciliation would create a civilized society in the country.