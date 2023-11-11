Open Menu

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Congratulates Hindu Community On Diwali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 09:35 PM

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari congratulates Hindu community on Diwali

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated the Hindu community living in Pakistan, especially those in Sindh on the occasion of Diwali, their religious festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated the Hindu community living in Pakistan, especially those in Sindh on the occasion of Diwali, their religious festival.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he said that the 1973 Constitution guarantees religious freedom to all citizens.

"PPP is struggling for a society where there is a culture of peace and tolerance. He said that as a Pakistani nation we all have to defeat the ideology of extremism and intolerance," he added.

Asif Zardari said that the services of the Hindu community for the country are commendable.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Peoples Party All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Police return recovered motorbikes to owners

Police return recovered motorbikes to owners

2 minutes ago
 "Brahmanabad Heritage Conference" to be held on No ..

"Brahmanabad Heritage Conference" to be held on Nov 18

2 minutes ago
 SHO among three martyred, 6 injured including DSP ..

SHO among three martyred, 6 injured including DSP in attack on Tank police

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan team to return home tomorrow after being ..

Pakistan team to return home tomorrow after being out of ICC World Cup 2023 race

33 minutes ago
 Radio Pakhtunkhwa broadcasts special transmission ..

Radio Pakhtunkhwa broadcasts special transmission on CM demise, 3-day mourning

23 minutes ago
 Spurs mauled by Wolves late show

Spurs mauled by Wolves late show

23 minutes ago
Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem J ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan inaugurates bio-safety, BRM ..

23 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

23 minutes ago
 Vlhova dominates World Cup slalom opener, Shiffrin ..

Vlhova dominates World Cup slalom opener, Shiffrin fourth

55 minutes ago
 New Zealand into World Cup semi-finals as Pakistan ..

New Zealand into World Cup semi-finals as Pakistan crash out

55 minutes ago
 Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel arm ..

Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel army 'terrorist organisation'

51 minutes ago
 150 Bangladesh garment factories shut, 11,000 work ..

150 Bangladesh garment factories shut, 11,000 workers charged

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan