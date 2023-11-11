President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari congratulates Hindu community on Diwali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated the Hindu community living in Pakistan, especially those in Sindh on the occasion of Diwali, their religious festival.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he said that the 1973 Constitution guarantees religious freedom to all citizens.

"PPP is struggling for a society where there is a culture of peace and tolerance. He said that as a Pakistani nation we all have to defeat the ideology of extremism and intolerance," he added.

Asif Zardari said that the services of the Hindu community for the country are commendable.