Arts Council's president Mohammad Ahmed Shah welcomed Faryal Talpur

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th March, 2021) Arts Council's president Mohammad Ahmed Shah welcomed Faryal Talpur. After getting the first dose of covid-19 vaccination Faryal said "Remarkable efforts have been made in the Arts Council's Covid 19 Vaccination Center. This disease has spread all over the world.

and it is very important to get vaccinated to prevent it,"

She appreciated the efforts of the Arts Council and praised the efficiency of Ahmed Shah for making great arrangements in the vaccination center. " I urge everyone to get vaccinated, the vaccination is important to prevent this disease," said Talpur. People over the age of 50 can get vaccinated after the 1st of April, this facility is absolutely free from the Sindh Government.

She was accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Soomro, Mir Munawar Ali Talpur, and Sohail Anwer Sayyal.