- Home
- Pakistan
- President Pakistani-American Chamber of Commerce (PACC) Naveed Anwar applauds PM Shehbaz Sharif’s ..
President Pakistani-American Chamber Of Commerce (PACC) Naveed Anwar Applauds PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Overseas Incentives Package
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 10:05 PM
President Pakistani-American Chamber of Commerce (PACC) Naveed Anwar Wednesday welcomed government's special package for overseas Pakistanis terming it a step in right direction
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) President Pakistani-American Chamber of Commerce (PACC) Naveed Anwar Wednesday welcomed government's special package for overseas Pakistanis terming it a step in right direction.
He said "We welcome Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of a special facilities package for overseas Pakistanis which is a positive step forward."
He also extended gratitude to the PM and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir for their efforts to address the concerns of expatriates and their families.
Key measures in the package include the revival of the Green Channel for expatriates, reserved quotas in medical and professional education, and the establishment of dedicated courts for overseas Pakistanis.
Anwar praised the decision to grant tax relaxations and classify overseas Pakistanis as filers, terming these moves "directionally correct.
"
He emphasized the need for swift implementation of these initiatives to ensure tangible benefits for Pakistanis visiting or returning to the country.
Anwar also recalled former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s introduction of the Green Channel, which was widely appreciated by expatriates, and expressed hope that the revived system would maintain the same efficiency and standards.
The prime minister and Army Chief’s recent engagement with the diaspora, he added, has "renewed hope and confidence" among overseas Pakistanis.
The announcement of the incentives package coincided with record-high remittances sent by expatriates, a move expected to further boost their morale and trust in the government.
Anwar also urged authorities to ensure transparency in executing these measures to strengthen the bond between Pakistan and its global diaspora.
Recent Stories
Etihad Credit Insurance promotes strategic solutions to enhance national exports ..
Senate body reviews budget allocation and progress of Science and Technology pro ..
125 beggars detained, shifted to rehabilitation centres
The Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho rece ..
Korean Buddhist monks pray for global peace in Taxila
223 heavy and light transport vehicles seized during crackdown on traffic violat ..
President Pakistani-American Chamber of Commerce (PACC) Naveed Anwar applauds P ..
Onana to return in goal for Man Utd against Lyon: Amorim
ADQ, IHC, Modon form new infrastructure platform ‘Gridora’ to accelerate dev ..
DoH fortifies global healthcare ties with five strategic MoUs signed with Russia ..
MoHESR brings academic pathways, education services into sharp focus at ‘Educa ..
Dubai Marathon opens registration for 25th edition, celebrating silver jubilee i ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate body reviews budget allocation and progress of Science and Technology projects7 minutes ago
-
125 beggars detained, shifted to rehabilitation centres7 minutes ago
-
The Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho receives AKU Lifetime Ac ..5 minutes ago
-
Korean Buddhist monks pray for global peace in Taxila5 minutes ago
-
223 heavy and light transport vehicles seized during crackdown on traffic violations: Sindh Senior M ..5 minutes ago
-
President Pakistani-American Chamber of Commerce (PACC) Naveed Anwar applauds PM Shehbaz Sharif’s ..5 minutes ago
-
Four main roads being completed with Rs 15.28b in Faisalabad division53 minutes ago
-
Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes57 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut benefits for development57 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM calls DPM; condoles tragic death of eight Pakistanis57 minutes ago
-
No change in provincial bar council election laws, polls to be held on time: Law Minister1 hour ago
-
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets on PoS violations1 hour ago