President PAL Stresses On The Power Of Literature To Improve Pakistan's Soft Image

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) President Dr Najiba Arif on Wednesday said that at an international level, talent is the positive face of any nation and through literature, we can improve Pakistan's soft image in the global community

She expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of students from the Department of Pakistan Studies of Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

She expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of students from the Department of Pakistan Studies of Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

She said that literature is the mirror to a society, reflecting its aspirations, challenges, and hopes. It is also a powerful tool for promoting cross-cultural understanding and building bridges between people.

Recognizing the importance of literature in the nation-building process, Dr. Najiba Arif urged students to develop an interest in literature and explore its power to transform lives.

Dr. Najeeba Arif emphasized the importance of literature in bridging the gap between the mind and the pen, exploring the complexities of human existence, and bringing to the fore the realities of human beings and society which are not visible to the common people. She also said that literature can help us put imagination into action.

The students were briefed about the aims and objectives of the Academy, initiatives for the promotion of literature and the welfare of writers, various sectors of the Akademi, and the nature of their work by Director/Chief Editor, Mohammad Asim Butt.

Dr. Manzoor Waseriu, a faculty member of the Department of Pakistan Studies at Quaid-e-Azam University, thanked Dr. Arif and the Director / Chief Editor for giving time to the students and sharing useful insights on literature.

