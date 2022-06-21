President PANAH condoles demise of famous Actor, host Masood Khawaja

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) President Major General (R) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani and General Secretary Sanaullah Ghumman in their joint statement expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned drama and stage actor Masood Khawaja.

In the condolence message, the PANAH President and General Secretary said Masood Khawaja was not only a good actor but also a man of humanity.

He was a dynamic and sincere member of the PANAH, who helped the Association in raising public awareness on health issues.

"He not only participated in activity of PANAH , but also brought other artists with him, and played a vital role in conveying the message of PANAH to the people. Every heart is saddened by his death today, his services will always be remembered. PANAH prays for the forgiveness of Masood Khawaja and for the patience of his family", the prayed.