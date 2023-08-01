Open Menu

President Pays Homage To Lt. Gen. Sarfraz, Other Martyrs Of Helicopter Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 09:05 PM

President pays homage to Lt. Gen. Sarfraz, other martyrs of helicopter crash

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday paid homage to Lt. General Sarfraz Ali and other five officials of the Pakistan Army who were martyred in a helicopter crash during flood relief operations in Lasbela a year ago

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday paid homage to Lt. General Sarfraz Ali and other five officials of the Pakistan Army who were martyred in a helicopter crash during flood relief operations in Lasbela a year ago.

"I fondly remember Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed on his Barsi (death anniversary) today. He was an outstanding officer in all my interactions with him," the president wrote on social media.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant Lt. General Sarfraz Ali and others who were martyred in the cause of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan the highest place in paradise.

