UrduPoint.com

President Pays Rich Tribute To Quaid E Azam For Creating Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2022 | 12:10 AM

President pays rich tribute to Quaid e Azam for creating Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi paid rich tribute to Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his vision, unwavering commitment, untiring hard work and charismatic leadership to win a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

In a message on the 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, he said, "On this day, we also remember Quaid for his struggle, for giving us a country, and pledge to focus on his advice for infusing Unity, Faith and Discipline in our ranks and files." Allama Iqbal, the poet and philosopher of the East, dreamt a separate homeland for Muslims of India and Quaid -e-Azam turned the dream into reality, he added.

The President said, "Our Quaid, in one of his address, outlined the purpose of making Pakistan. He said that brotherhood, equality and fraternity of man—these are all the basic points of our religion, culture and civilization. And we fought for Pakistan because there was a danger of denial of these human rights in this sub-continent.

" "How can we gel into one nation was also spelled out by Quaid-e-Azam. He said, 'We are now all Pakistanis, not, Pathans, Sindhis, Bengalis, Punjabis and so on and as Pakistanis we must feel, behave and act, and we should be proud to be known as Pakistanis and nothing else." "On this occasion, we, as a nation, once again pledge to follow the golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline as advised by our beloved Quaid-e-Azam to make Pakistan an ideal Islamic welfare state where the Islamic principles of equality, freedom, justice and democracy are to be upheld," he added.

"On this day, we also express our solidarity with the victims of global warming induced super flood across Pakistan and pledge to commit our resources and efforts until their complete rehabilitation. May Allah be with us all. Ameen!," the President said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Flood Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid E Azam Democracy Georgian Lari May Gold Muslim All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

40 minutes ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

41 minutes ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

41 minutes ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

54 minutes ago
 Healthcare facilities being providing to flood vic ..

Healthcare facilities being providing to flood victims of Balochistan

54 minutes ago
 PPP Chairman pays rich tribute to founder of Pakis ..

PPP Chairman pays rich tribute to founder of Pakistan

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.