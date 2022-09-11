President pays rich tribute to Quaid e Azam for creating Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi paid rich tribute to Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his vision, unwavering commitment, untiring hard work and charismatic leadership to win a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

In a message on the 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, he said, "On this day, we also remember Quaid for his struggle, for giving us a country, and pledge to focus on his advice for infusing Unity, Faith and Discipline in our ranks and files." Allama Iqbal, the poet and philosopher of the East, dreamt a separate homeland for Muslims of India and Quaid -e-Azam turned the dream into reality, he added.

The President said, "Our Quaid, in one of his address, outlined the purpose of making Pakistan. He said that brotherhood, equality and fraternity of man—these are all the basic points of our religion, culture and civilization. And we fought for Pakistan because there was a danger of denial of these human rights in this sub-continent.

" "How can we gel into one nation was also spelled out by Quaid-e-Azam. He said, 'We are now all Pakistanis, not, Pathans, Sindhis, Bengalis, Punjabis and so on and as Pakistanis we must feel, behave and act, and we should be proud to be known as Pakistanis and nothing else." "On this occasion, we, as a nation, once again pledge to follow the golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline as advised by our beloved Quaid-e-Azam to make Pakistan an ideal Islamic welfare state where the Islamic principles of equality, freedom, justice and democracy are to be upheld," he added.

"On this day, we also express our solidarity with the victims of global warming induced super flood across Pakistan and pledge to commit our resources and efforts until their complete rehabilitation. May Allah be with us all. Ameen!," the President said.