President pays rich tributes to sacrifices of security forces, KP police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi here on Thursday paid rich tributes to the security forces including Khyber Pakthunkhwa police for their great services and sacrifices for the country.

The President expressed these views during a high-level meeting on the overall situation in Khyber Pakthunkhwa held here at Chief Minister House.

The meeting was attended by caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, Chief Secretary and IGP Khyber Pakthunkhwa and provincial authorities.

The meeting reviewed different aspects of security in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The President was also briefed about the causes of terrorism and measures taken for its control. The President held the sacrifices of security forces including Khyber Pakthunkhwa police for the country in high esteem.