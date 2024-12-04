- Home
President Pays Tribute To Armed Forces For Successful Anti-terror Operation In Lakki Marwat
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 10:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for their successful operation against Fitnat-ul-Khawarij in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The president praised the security forces for killing five terrorists and injuring two others during the operation, according to a President House press release.
He expressed national resolve to continue operation against terrorists until complete eradication of terrorism.
