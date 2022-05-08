President pays tribute to his mother

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi here on Sunday shared memories about his mother in a tweet posted on mother's day.

In the tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "I remember her beautiful smell and her warmth when she would grab me, hold me, even scold me with love. An author herself she pushed me to read books. Her day for me is 5 times/day after every prayer."