UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Pays Tribute To Kargil Heroes On 21st Martyrdom Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:02 PM

President pays tribute to Kargil heroes on 21st martyrdom anniversary

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Kargil War including Capt Karnal Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan, who sacrificed their lives while defending the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Kargil War including Capt Karnal Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan, who sacrificed their lives while defending the country.

"These great sons of soil who sacrificed their lives for the homeland are shining examples of courage and bravery," he said on the 21st martyrdom anniversary of the Kargil War heroes.

President Alvi said the day was being marked to remember the great sacrifices of brave soldiers, adding the entire nation presented salute to its heroes.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow His blessings upon the souls of the martyrs and grant them the highest places in the heaven.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Karnal Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

36 minutes ago

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe spacecraft encaps ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.