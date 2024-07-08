President pays tribute to late Abdul Sattar Edhi for his humanitarian services

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday paid tribute to philanthropist and humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi on his death anniversary being observed on the day.

Born in 1928, Abdul Sattar Edhi was a Pakistani humanitarian and philanthropist who founded the Edhi Foundation, which runs the ambulance network, along with homeless shelters, animal shelters, rehabilitation centres, and orphanages across Pakistan. He died on July 8, 2016 at the age of 88.

The president lauded the late Edhi's exemplary services to Pakistan and humanity and remembered him as the top humanitarian personality in Pakistan's history.

He said that late Edhi rendered invaluable services in the social sector, regardless of race, faith and social status.

President Zardari said that Abdul Sattar Edhi laid the foundation of hospitals, orphanages, shelter houses and rehabilitation centers in the country.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for granting peace to the departed soul of Edhi and elevation of his status in paradise.