President Pays Tribute To Late Chinese Premier As 'Pakistan's Great Friend'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2023 | 11:00 AM

President pays tribute to late Chinese premier as 'Pakistan's great friend'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday expressed deep grief over the death of former Chinese Premier, Li Keqiang and said that Pakistan today lost a great friend.

The president said Li Keqiang was a strong advocate and supporter of Pak-China economic and strategic relations.

"Li Keqiang was a visionary leader and I express my condolences on behalf of the people of Pakistan to his family, the Chinese people and its leadership in this hour of grief," he said in a condolence statement.

The president recalled that during his solidarity visit to China in March 2020, he had the honor to meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing .

"I found him a sincere friend and he was enthusiastic to further cement our All-Weather Friendship," he said.

China’s former premier, Li Keqiang died of a sudden heart attack in Shanghai in the early hours on Friday morning, according to China’s Xinhua news agency. He was 68.

