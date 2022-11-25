UrduPoint.com

President Pays Tribute To Late Comedy Legend Ismail Tara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday expressed grief over the passing away of famous actor and comedian Ismail Tara, who breathed his last yesterday.

The president paid tribute to the services of Ismail Tara in the field of acting and comedy.

He said with his remarkable performance in comedy, Ismail Tara became the source of smiles and joys for the television viewers.

Dr Alvi prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family.

