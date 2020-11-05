UrduPoint.com
President Pays Tribute To Late Olympian Rasheed Junior

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:39 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday paid tribute to the country's iconic hockey player and former Olympian Rasheed Junior, who passed away after a brief illness at the age of 79

"Pakistan's outstanding center forward in hockey, the legendary Rashid Jr. has passed away. My condolences to the family and to the world of hockey," the President wrote in a tweet.

"What a marvel he was. May his soul rest in peace," the President prayed for the departed soul.

Former Olympian Rasheed, one of the finest centre forward the Pakistan hockey ever produced, was a gifted spearhead with several records to his credit.

Late Rasheed Junior represented the country in three Olympics. He was part of 1968 Olympic gold medal winning team, 1972 silver medal team and 1976 Olympic bronze medal team.

The humble and down-to-earth Rasheed had the unique distinction of being the top scorer of 1968 and 1972 Olympics.

He also represented the country in 1971 World Cup. At the time of his retirement from international hockey, he emerged as Pakistan's highest goal scorer at international level with a tall of 96 goals.

