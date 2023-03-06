UrduPoint.com

President Pays Tribute To Legend Actor Qavi Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday paid tribute to the legendary actor Qavi Khan, who breathed his last yesterday.

Expressing grief over his death, the president paid tribute to Qavi Khan for his contribution to the field of acting and drama.

"The services of Qavi Khan for Pakistani drama would be long remembered," he said in a condolence message.

President Alvi prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family.

