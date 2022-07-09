UrduPoint.com

President Pays Tribute To Madr-e-Millat

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2022 | 12:50 PM

President pays tribute to Madr-e-Millat

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Aif Alvi on Saturday while paying homage to the great contributions of Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, said that the entire nation saluted her for her remarkable struggle during the Pakistan Movement.

In a message on her 55th death anniversary, the president said that Fatima Jinnah's full support to the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah further intensified Pakistan Movement.

Her leadership role in politics also encouraged Pakistani women, he said, adding Fatima Jinnah looked after her ailing brother in the best possible way, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president said Fatima Jinnah's contributions would always be remembered.

