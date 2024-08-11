President Pays Tribute To Martyred Lt Uzair Malik
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed grief over the martyrdom of Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik who had sustained injuries in an attack on forces in Tirah valley.
In a statement, he condoled with the bereaved heirs over the martyrdom of Lt Uzair Mehmood Malik.
He paid tribute to the martyred army officer for sacrificing his life while defending the country.
The President expressed determination to continue operations against the terrorists.
He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyred and patience for the bereaved family members.
