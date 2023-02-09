President pays tribute to martyred soldier of Quetta terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday telephoned the family of the soldier who was martyred in a terrorist attack at the Musa checkpost in Quetta on February 5.

The President paid tribute to the sacrifice and bravery of the martyred Sepoy Tanvir Ahmed.

He also prayed for the elevation of the rank of the martyred soldier and for the grant of fortitude to his family.