President pays tribute to martyred soldiers in Kahan operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday paid tribute to soldiers of Pakistan army who were martyred during a security forces' clearance operation in Kahan, Balochistan.

In a statement, the president condoled with the families of the martyred and lauded them for their services in defence of the country.

He also appreciated the efforts of the security forces for the eradication of terrorism from the country.

He prayed to Allah to grant the martyred personnel the highest ranks in Jannah.