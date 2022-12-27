UrduPoint.com

President Pays Tribute To Martyred Troops

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM

President pays tribute to martyred troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned the families of the soldiers who were martyred in a terrorist incident in Bannu on December 20.

The president spoke to the relatives of Sepoy Babar Ayub and Lance Naik Haleem and paid tribute to their great sacrifice for the motherland.

He said the nation would not forget the sacrifices of their security forces and would stand with them in the fight against terrorism.

Related Topics

Terrorist Bannu December Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilat ..

UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilateral relations over phone

12 minutes ago
 UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

42 minutes ago
 UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

57 minutes ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

1 hour ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

2 hours ago
 UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship le ..

UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship leave for self-employment in Jan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.