President pays tribute to martyred troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned the families of the soldiers who were martyred in a terrorist incident in Bannu on December 20.

The president spoke to the relatives of Sepoy Babar Ayub and Lance Naik Haleem and paid tribute to their great sacrifice for the motherland.

He said the nation would not forget the sacrifices of their security forces and would stand with them in the fight against terrorism.