President pays tribute to martyred troops of helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday paid tribute to the officials of Pakistan Army who laid down their lives in the line of their duty.

The president expressed these views on the martyrdom of six army troops including two pilots in a helicopter crash in Harnai, Balochistan.

The president prayed for the departed souls of Major Muneeb Afzal, Major Khurram Shehzad, Subedar Abdul Wahid, Naik Jaleel, Sepoy Muhammad Imran and Sepoy Shoaib.

He also prayed for the grant of patience to the families of the martyred troops.