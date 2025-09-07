President Pays Tribute To PAF For Valour, Sacrifices
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday paid tribute to the Pakistan Air Force for their display of valour and sacrifices during the 1965 war.
In a message on the observance of Pakistan Air Force Day, he said the day was not only about remembering the victories of the past but also about honouring the living spirit of service and devotion that defined the Pakistan Air Force.
“Today, as we mark Air Force Day, my heart goes out in deep respect to our martyrs and ghazis whose courage and sacrifices continue to inspire the nation,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.
In 1965, he said their air warriors, against overwhelming odds, wrote a story of extraordinary bravery and determination.
“Their daring actions not only defended our skies but also lifted the morale of an entire nation. That spirit of sacrifice and excellence remains alive in every generation of the PAF,” he added.
The president expressed that he took immense pride in how the Air Force had evolved into a modern, capable, and highly professional institution.
Whether it was the 1965 war or the more recent Marka-e-Haq Bunyanum-Marsus, their air warriors had always risen to the challenge, giving the enemy a decisive response and filling the nation with pride, he added.
He further said that the world witnessed the remarkable skill and professionalism of PAF, and he firmly believed its modern capabilities were one of the strongest guarantees of Pakistan’s security.
‘On this occasion, I salute the families of our martyrs, who bear the greatest sacrifice of all. Their loved ones live on as eternal heroes in the nation’s heart. I also salute the ghazis whose resilience and dedication remain a living example of courage,” the president added.
Expressing his confidence, he said the Pakistan Air Force would continue to protect their skies and sovereignty with the same resolve and passion that had always defined it.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President pays tribute to PAF for valour, sacrifices2 minutes ago
-
Tribute to sky warriors: The soaring spirit of Pakistan Air Force on Defense Day2 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Dept distributes sweets in flood areas on Milad10 hours ago
-
WASA distributes bottled water among flood victims in Tandlianwala10 hours ago
-
Relief items distributed among flood victims in Tandlianwala10 hours ago
-
Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious fervor11 hours ago
-
945 people and 614 animals rescued in flood-hit Tandlianwala11 hours ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides emergency medical cover for Milad processions11 hours ago
-
PNCA commemorates Defence Day with cultural tribute to faith and sacrifice11 hours ago
-
CM grieved over boat capsize deaths12 hours ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations held in Chiniot12 hours ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with devotion in Kohat12 hours ago