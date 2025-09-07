President pays tribute to PAF for valour, sacrifices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday paid tribute to the Pakistan Air Force for their display of valour and sacrifices during the 1965 war.

In a message on the observance of Pakistan Air Force Day, he said the day was not only about remembering the victories of the past but also about honouring the living spirit of service and devotion that defined the Pakistan Air Force.

“Today, as we mark Air Force Day, my heart goes out in deep respect to our martyrs and ghazis whose courage and sacrifices continue to inspire the nation,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

In 1965, he said their air warriors, against overwhelming odds, wrote a story of extraordinary bravery and determination.

“Their daring actions not only defended our skies but also lifted the morale of an entire nation. That spirit of sacrifice and excellence remains alive in every generation of the PAF,” he added.

The president expressed that he took immense pride in how the Air Force had evolved into a modern, capable, and highly professional institution.

Whether it was the 1965 war or the more recent Marka-e-Haq Bunyanum-Marsus, their air warriors had always risen to the challenge, giving the enemy a decisive response and filling the nation with pride, he added.

He further said that the world witnessed the remarkable skill and professionalism of PAF, and he firmly believed its modern capabilities were one of the strongest guarantees of Pakistan’s security.

‘On this occasion, I salute the families of our martyrs, who bear the greatest sacrifice of all. Their loved ones live on as eternal heroes in the nation’s heart. I also salute the ghazis whose resilience and dedication remain a living example of courage,” the president added.

Expressing his confidence, he said the Pakistan Air Force would continue to protect their skies and sovereignty with the same resolve and passion that had always defined it.