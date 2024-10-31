Open Menu

President Pays Tribute To Pak Army Personnel Martyred In Bannu Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 08:30 AM

President pays tribute to Pak Army personnel martyred in Bannu operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday paid tribute to the personnel of the Pakistan Army who were martyred in an anti-terrorist operation in Bannu.

The president saluted martyred Major Atif Khalil, Naik Azad Ullah, and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas on behalf of the entire nation and said that the soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely against terrorists, according to a President House press release.

"The entire nation stands united in support of its forces against terrorists.

Pakistan's security forces are on the all-time alert to safeguard the country," the president said and prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the martyrs' rank in paradise and for strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

According to ISPR, the security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Bakka Khel area of Bannu. During the intense exchange of fire, Major Atif Khalil, a resident of Sudhanuti district, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, embraced martyrdom along with Naik Azad Ullah and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas.

