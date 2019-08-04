President pays tribute to Police force Shuhada

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday paid tribute to the Shuhada of police force who had laid down their lives in the line of duty while protecting the motherland and the countrymen against all challenges.

In his message on the Youm-e-Shuhada Police Day, the president lauded the supreme sacrifices of the martyred police officers and personnel.

Despite hard times and limited resources, the police force played an exemplary role in the restoration of peace and protection of people. They did not step back from offering any sacrifice, he added.

According to a press release, the president observed that the whole nation were indebted to those who had sacrificed their lives for the security of the country.

He said it was the day to reiterate that the whole nation would face all the internal and outer challenges and conspiracies with unity as these miscreants were working against the prosperity and solidarity of Pakistan.

The president said the security agencies including police force were acting against enemies and Insha' Allah, would soon eliminate these elements.