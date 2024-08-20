President pays tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed' valor, sacrifice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday paid tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) lauding his bravery and sacrifice to safeguard the country.

The president, in his message on Rashid Minhas Shaheed's martyrdom anniversary, said that the pilot officer had sacrificed his life for the country's security.

"The whole nation salutes Rashid Minhas Shaheed for his patriotism and passion for martyrdom. The nation feels proud of the soldiers like him," he remarked.

The nation owes to its martyrs and will always remember their sacrifices, he said and prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the martyred in paradise.