President Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Successful Operations Against Terrorists
Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday paid tribute to security forces for their successful operations against terrorists in Balochistan districts of Pishin and Zhob.
The president, in a statement issued by the Presidency, lauded the professional skills of the security forces for conducting operations against Khawarij terrorists.
He expressed resolve to continue operations against the terrorists, saying, "We will continue actions till complete eradication of Fitna al-Khawarij".
President Zardari said the security forces were bravely fighting against terrorists.
"The entire nation stands united with security forces in war against terrorism," he concluded.
