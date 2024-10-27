Open Menu

President Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Successful Operations Against Terrorists

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 09:10 PM

President pays tribute to security forces for successful operations against terrorists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday paid tribute to security forces for launching two successful operations against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The president, in a statement, commended the bravery of security forces for conducting successful operations against Khawarij terrorists.

He expressed resolve to continue operations against terrorists until the complete elimination of Fitna al-Khawarij.

"The entire nation stands with its security forces in the fight against terrorism", the president said.

