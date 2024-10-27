President Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Successful Operations Against Terrorists
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday paid tribute to security forces for launching two successful operations against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The president, in a statement, commended the bravery of security forces for conducting successful operations against Khawarij terrorists.
He expressed resolve to continue operations against terrorists until the complete elimination of Fitna al-Khawarij.
"The entire nation stands with its security forces in the fight against terrorism", the president said.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ch Shujaat appoints Dr Amjad as chief organiser to revamp PML-Q nationwide2 minutes ago
-
Speculations about 27th amendment premature: Rana12 minutes ago
-
Economy back on right track, benefits to reach citizens soon: Musadik12 minutes ago
-
Smog alert issued as Lahore tops world’s most polluted cities list22 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists32 minutes ago
-
Govt to launch nationwide polio vaccination campaign from Monday32 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris observe 77th Black Day, demand end to Indian occupation32 minutes ago
-
KP governor calls for peace, unity, harmony42 minutes ago
-
Experts for immediate implementation of UN resolutions to resolve Kashmir dispute42 minutes ago
-
LWMC making arrangements for annual Tablighi Ijtema42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands united with Kashmiris in their rightful struggle: Hina Butt42 minutes ago
-
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers1 hour ago