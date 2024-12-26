President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khawarij

Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday paid tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khawarij during different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday paid tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khawarij during different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He appreciated the bravery of security forces for killing the Khawarij during the successful operations.

He lauded Major Muhammad Awais of Pakistan Army for embracing martyrdom while bravely countering the terrorists in North Waziristan.

He condoled with the heirs of Major Muhammad Awais Shaheed.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the Shaheed officer and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

The President expressed determination to continue actions against Fitna al-Khawarij till its complete elimination.

He said the whole nation was with the security forces in the war against terrorism, adding operations would continue against the menace of terrorism till its complete eradication.

