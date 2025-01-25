Open Menu

President Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Eliminating 30 Khawarij

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday paid tribute to the security forces for killing 30 Khawarij during different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He appreciated the bravery of security forces in eliminating terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during the intelligence based operations.

He lauded the successful operations of the forces against Khawarij in districts of Lakki Marwat, Karak and Khyber.

The President said killing 30 Khawarij during different operations was a big success of security forces.

He said the operations of security forces would continue till complete elimination of terrorists.

It was a good omen that security forces carried out successful operations to wipe out terrorism, he said adding, "We have unwavering commitment to eradicate terrorists and defend the country."

He expressed determination to entirely erase Fitna al-Khawarij.

