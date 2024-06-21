President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversary

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday paid tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary and termed her a symbol of democracy

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday paid tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary and termed her a symbol of democracy.

Celebrating her life and legacy at a ceremony held at the President House in Naudero, the president cut a cake to mark the occasion.

The president hailed Benazir Bhutto's courageous struggle for the party and the nation after the martyrdom of her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He acknowledged her as his political mentor, saying he learned politics from her and considered himself her student.

President Zardari also vowed to continue the mission of the martyrs, and work for a democratic and prosperous Pakistan.

The ceremony was also attended by President Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur, and other party leaders.