President Pays Tribute To Soldier Martyred In Zhob Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2022 | 08:10 PM

President pays tribute to soldier martyred in Zhob operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday paid tribute to sepoy Haq Nawaz who embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation of the security forces against terrorists in Zhob, Balochistan.

In a statement, the president condoled with the heirs of sepoy Haq Nawaz and lauded him for his services and sacrifice for the nation.

He reiterated determination of the nation and security forces for eradication of terrorism from the country.

He expressed sympathy with the family of the martyred and prayed for higher ranks of the soldier in heaven. He also prayed for the early recovery of those who were injured in the operation.

