UrduPoint.com

President Pays Tribute To Valour Of Martyred Soldiers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:50 AM

President pays tribute to valour of martyred soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned the families of the soldiers martyred in the September 15 terrorist attack in South Waziristan and paid tribute to their valour.

The President spoke to the families of Sawar Muhammad Intezar, Sawar Salman, Sawar Sajid Hussain, Sawar Muhammad Shiraz and Lans Dafadaar Ishtiaq Hussain.

President Alvi also called the families of Naib Risaldar Amir Shakeel and Sawar Khurram Shehzad.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of elevated ranks to the souls of the martyrs and patience to their families.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist South Waziristan Martyrs Shaheed Shiraz Shakeel September Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services celebrates World Heart Da ..

Emirates Health Services celebrates World Heart Day

15 minutes ago
 DEWA partners with Global Manufacturing and Indust ..

DEWA partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit

16 minutes ago
 Syrian Constitutional Committee Will Hold New Sess ..

Syrian Constitutional Committee Will Hold New Session October 18 in Geneva - Ped ..

4 minutes ago
 PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes ..

PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes away

36 minutes ago
 FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation w ..

FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation with UK authorities

44 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan to complete tenure of five-years: S ..

CM Balochistan to complete tenure of five-years: Saleem Khosa

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.