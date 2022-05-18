UrduPoint.com

President Pays Tribute To Valour Of Martyred Troops

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 02:20 AM

President pays tribute to valour of martyred troops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the May 14 terrorist attack in North Waziristan and paid tribute to their valour.

The President spoke to the families of Sepoy Qasim Maqsood, Sepoy Uzair, and Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir.

President Alvi also called the families of Sepoy Muhammad Sirajuddin who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty in South Waziristan on April 26.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of elevated ranks to the souls of the martyrs and patience to their families.

