President PBA criticizes PDM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :President Peshawar Bar Association ( PBA), Ali Zaman Advocate on Tuesday criticized Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for boycotting supreme Court's proceeding.

In a statement, he said that judges had rejected unconstitutional application of formation of the full-court.

He said that legal fraternity of the Peshawar Bar Association always stood with the apex judiciary .