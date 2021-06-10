President PCSTSI urges for maintaining high growth rate in next fiscal year

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :President Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (PCSTSI) Adnan Jalil while appreciating the economic growth rate especially during the last few months, urged the government to maintain the same in next fiscal year 2021-22.

Talking to APP here Thursday, he said the economic survey revealed that many sectors performed unexpectedly high during the last five to six months and gave a boost to the economy, adding that as soon as the industrial sectors in neighboring countries start operation, it could affect the growth of these sectors.

He therefore urged the government to take along the business community especially SME sector chambers during financial year 2021-22 from day first and formulate such Federal and provincial policies that could help in achieving 5 to 6 percent real term growth during the fiscal year.

He said as per the economic survey, the textile industry didn't perform well during the period hence the government should give incentives to this sector and reduce taxes for its revival.

Adnan Jalil said that despite of economic recession across the globe, the national economy also remained under stress due to corona pandemic however the Larger Scale Manufacturing (LSM) industry witnessed 7 to 8 percent growth rate during the period which he said was very commendable.

He appreciated that the foreign remittance stood at 16 billion and total reserves 23 to 24 billion, adding that motor car industry also witnessed growth as the government policies encouraged new investment in the transport sector.

He said in the present situation, the leverage was very less for an economic manager to move forward but hoped best for the new year. The government should control high prices of motor vehicles and reduce taxes including Sales Tax from 17 to 9 percent to provide relief to consumers, he suggested and said the automobile industry should also curtail profits.

The President of PCSTSI said that Pakistan was a promising country and there was lot of potential but the government should introduce right economic and taxation policies. He said FBR is expected to achieve its target of this year by June 30 but FBR should avoid issuing unnecessary notices to business community.