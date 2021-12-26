UrduPoint.com

President Peoples Party Workers Visits Bhutto Family Graveyard

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 08:30 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :The President Peoples Party Workers and former Senator Dr. Safdar Ali Abbasi along with former MNA Ms. Naheed Khan, on Sunday visited Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto of Larkana district, some 28kms from here.

They visited Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, in connection of 14th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

They laid wreaths at the grave of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and offered fateha.

They also visited the grave of founder chairman of PPP and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, laid flowers and offered fateha.

Later, Dr. Safdar Ali Abbasi along with Ms. Naheed Khan visited the graves of former chairperson of PPP and first lady Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Late Mir ShahnawazBhutto laid wreaths and offered fateha.

Owais Ali Abbasi, Dr. Akhtar Ali Abbasi, Ali Asghar Khokhar, Imran Ali Shah, Bilawal Tanio and other workers, leaders of the party were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Nusrat Bhutto Wife Larkana Sunday Family From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

