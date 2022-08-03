President phones COAS again to convey sympathies for families of chopper crash martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa again and conveyed sympathies for the families of those martyred in the helicopter crash.

The president, while discussing the chopper crash tragedy in Balochistan said, "My sympathies are with the martyrs of Pakistan Army in this hour of grief.

"The president said that he would personally visit the residences of the bereaved families to convey condolence.