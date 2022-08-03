UrduPoint.com

President Phones COAS Again To Convey Sympathies For Families Of Chopper Crash Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

President phones COAS again to convey sympathies for families of chopper crash martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa again and conveyed sympathies for the families of those martyred in the helicopter crash.

The president, while discussing the chopper crash tragedy in Balochistan said, "My sympathies are with the martyrs of Pakistan Army in this hour of grief.

"The president said that he would personally visit the residences of the bereaved families to convey condolence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Visit General Qamar Javed Bajwa Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

2 hours ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.