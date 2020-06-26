President Dr Arif Alvi Friday expressed deep grief over the demise of former Amir of Jamat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan who breathed his last after protracted ailment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday expressed deep grief over the demise of former Amir of Jamat-e-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan who breathed his last after protracted ailment.

According to a President House press release, the president telephoned deceased's son Talha Munawar and sympathised with the bereaved family.

He prayed for peace of the departed soul and for strength to the late Syed Munawar's family to bear the loss with fortitude.