President phones families of 18 martyred soldiers for condolence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday telephoned the grieved families of 18 soldiers who were martyred in different terrorist attacks in the country.

The president paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyred soldiers and prayed for strength to their families to bear the loss.

He said the whole nation was proud of and owed to the sacrifices of the soldiers for their motherland.

The president interacted with the families of the martyred soldiers of terrorist attack in Naushki, including Captain Muhammad Bilal Khalid, Lance Naik Inayatullah, and Sepoy Waheed Ali.

The president condoled with the families of sepoys Sajid Ali, Naheed Iqbal and Muhammad Ziaullah Khan who martyred in a terror attack on February 5.

He also interacted with the families of sepoys Muhammad Sumair and Ajab Noor.

President Alvi also telephoned the families of 10 soldiers martyred in Kech on January 25 including Naik Waqas Ahmed, sepoys Zafar Iqbal, Naveed Ghafoor, Adnan Mustafa, Zain Ali, Muhammad Shahzad Hussain, Farhan Ahsan Tariq, Mahboob Ali, Arsalan Manzoor and Muhammad Yasir.