President phones families of martyred armed forces personnel for condolence

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 09:12 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday telephoned the families of the armed forces personnel who had sacrificed their lives in different terror attacks in Panjgur and North Waziristan last week

The president phoned the mother of Major Shahid Bashir who was martyred on April 22 in Panjgur area of Balochistan.

"I want to sacrifice one more son for sake of my motherland," Major Shahid Bashir Shaheed's mother said during telephonic interaction with the president.

President Alvi also telephoned the families of Havaldar Taimur, Sepoy Saqib Nawaz and Naik Muhammad Shoaib who had been martyred in cross border attack in North Waziristan on April 22.

He prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

