President phones families of martyred soldiers for condolence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned the families of soldiers martyred in a recent attack on the security forces in Panjgur area of Balochistan.

The president condoled with the bereaved family members of martyred Lance Naik Muhammad Younus Khan, Lance Naik Faridullah Khan, Lance Nailk Abdul Razzaq and Sepoy Asad Ali, a President House news release said.

He paid tribute to the martyred soldiers for their services to the country, and appreciated their sacrifices and valour.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to grant high ranks to the martyred soldiers in the paradise and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.