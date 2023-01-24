UrduPoint.com

President Phones Families Of Martyred Soldiers For Condolence

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 10:07 PM

President phones families of martyred soldiers for condolence

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned the families of soldiers martyred in a recent attack on the security forces in Panjgur area of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned the families of soldiers martyred in a recent attack on the security forces in Panjgur area of Balochistan.

The president condoled with the bereaved family members of martyred Lance Naik Muhammad Younus Khan, Lance Naik Faridullah Khan, Lance Nailk Abdul Razzaq and Sepoy Asad Ali, a President House news release said.

He paid tribute to the martyred soldiers for their services to the country, and appreciated their sacrifices and valour.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to grant high ranks to the martyred soldiers in the paradise and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Attack Balochistan Panjgur Abdul Razzaq Asad Ali Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Algerian President&#039;s n ..

UAE President receives Algerian President&#039;s note

3 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Democratic Rep ..

UAE President receives President of Democratic Republic of Congo

3 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns burning of a copy of Holy Qu ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of a copy of Holy Quran in Netherlands

18 minutes ago
 Czech Presidential Hopeful Babis Quits Campaign Tr ..

Czech Presidential Hopeful Babis Quits Campaign Trail Over Death Threats

8 minutes ago
 Ansar for adapting modern techniques to effectivel ..

Ansar for adapting modern techniques to effectively deal with modern media chall ..

8 minutes ago
 Record-breaking Mikaela Shiffrin's ski career in f ..

Record-breaking Mikaela Shiffrin's ski career in figures

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.