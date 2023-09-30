Open Menu

President Phones Families Of Martyrs Of Terrorist Attacks

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2023 | 05:47 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2023) President Arif Alvi held telephonic conversation with families of the security personnel martyred in terrorist attacks in Wali Tang Post, Balochistan, Warsak Road, Peshawar and Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

The President paid glowing tributes to the martyrs.

Commiserating with the bereaved families, the President prayed to God Almighty to grant high status to the martyrs.

Earlier in the day, Caretaker Interior Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that they had adopted zero tolerance policy against terrorism. He was addressing a press conference in Quetta.

Bugti was of the view that they knew well that anti- state elements were supporting terrorists in the country.

The minister said that complete and comprehensive investigation is underway to find out who are sponsoring these terrorists.

He added that stern action against terrorists and saboteurs will remain continued till the elimination of terror in the country and total enforcement of the writ of the state.

The Caretaker Federal Minister said 55 innocent people were martyred in yesterday's Mastung bomb blast.

Sarfraz Bugti vowed to carry out raids on the hide outs of the terrorists.

The Minister said that under the directives of the Army Chief, all possible medical facilities are being provided to the injured of the blasts.

He said that entire nation stands united against miscreants and terrorists.

