UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Phones Families Of Martyrs Of Two Terrorist Attacks, Pays Tributes To Their Courage

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 08:20 PM

President phones families of martyrs of two terrorist attacks, pays tributes to their courage

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned the families of martyrs of terrorist attacks in North Waziristan and Balochistan and prayed for the departed souls and courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with patience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned the families of martyrs of terrorist attacks in North Waziristan and Balochistan and prayed for the departed souls and courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with patience.

The president paid tributes to the courage and patience of the bereaved families and said the entire nation stood with their armed forces for defense of the country.

He said the nation would be always remain indebted for those who had laid down their lives to protect the motherland.

Captain Muhammad Aaqib Javed, Hawaldar Khalid Mahmood, Sepoy Atif Altaf, Sepoy Hafeez Ullah, Sepoy Mirza Babar, Sepoy Muhammad Bachal, SepoyNaveed Khan, Sepoy Ahsan Abbas, Sepoy Nadir Hussain and Sepoy Ali Raza embraced martyrdom in the two terrorist attacks.

Related Topics

Terrorist North Waziristan Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

DPM hosts UN-Habitat Executive Director in Abu Dha ..

36 minutes ago

Deputy Secretary local government visits MC Sargod ..

55 seconds ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur directs for establishing s ..

59 seconds ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for joint Pak-Saudi communic ..

1 minute ago

Italy to release stranded migrants after EU deal r ..

1 minute ago

Air France-KLM profits climb in 'challenging' mark ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.