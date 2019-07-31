President phones families of martyrs of two terrorist attacks, pays tributes to their courage

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned the families of martyrs of terrorist attacks in North Waziristan and Balochistan and prayed for the departed souls and courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with patience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned the families of martyrs of terrorist attacks in North Waziristan and Balochistan and prayed for the departed souls and courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with patience.

The president paid tributes to the courage and patience of the bereaved families and said the entire nation stood with their armed forces for defense of the country.

He said the nation would be always remain indebted for those who had laid down their lives to protect the motherland.

Captain Muhammad Aaqib Javed, Hawaldar Khalid Mahmood, Sepoy Atif Altaf, Sepoy Hafeez Ullah, Sepoy Mirza Babar, Sepoy Muhammad Bachal, SepoyNaveed Khan, Sepoy Ahsan Abbas, Sepoy Nadir Hussain and Sepoy Ali Raza embraced martyrdom in the two terrorist attacks.